Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon, like all countries hosting Syrian refugees, heard the European Union's stance on the refugee issue at the Brussels Conference through EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.



Borrell's stance focused on three key points:



It is not yet time for refugees to return as conditions for a safe and voluntary return are not met.



Host countries must adhere to the principle of non-refoulment and the 1951 Geneva Convention on Refugees.



The announcement of $2 billion in financial aid for refugees and not for host countries, with $1 billion allocated to Turkey and the other $1 billion divided among host countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq through UN agencies.



Does the EU's position undermine Lebanon's efforts to manage the presence of Syrian refugees within its territory?



The Lebanese side asserted that it would not alter its approach to the Syrian refugee issue.



Lebanon, which presented a clear plan in Brussels as outlined by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to all attending countries, remains committed to implementing it.



The plan does not conflict with international laws and stems from Lebanon's sovereign stance on handling the refugee issue, which poses an imminent danger to the country.



Accordingly, Lebanon will continue applying its national laws to Syrian refugees, allowing for voluntary returns without forced repatriation, based on the Geneva Convention, which Lebanon is not obliged to enforce as it was never signed.



The caretaker government has adopted Lebanon's firm stance.



During private discussions with Bou Habib, Borrell reportedly showed more flexibility and understanding of Lebanon's unique challenges regarding the refugee issue, according to attendees.



In conclusion, Europe has voiced its position, and Lebanon has made its stance clear.



Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?