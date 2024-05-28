News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon, like all countries hosting Syrian refugees, heard the European Union's stance on the refugee issue at the Brussels Conference through EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell's stance focused on three key points:
It is not yet time for refugees to return as conditions for a safe and voluntary return are not met.
Host countries must adhere to the principle of non-refoulment and the 1951 Geneva Convention on Refugees.
The announcement of $2 billion in financial aid for refugees and not for host countries, with $1 billion allocated to Turkey and the other $1 billion divided among host countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq through UN agencies.
Does the EU's position undermine Lebanon's efforts to manage the presence of Syrian refugees within its territory?
The Lebanese side asserted that it would not alter its approach to the Syrian refugee issue.
Lebanon, which presented a clear plan in Brussels as outlined by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to all attending countries, remains committed to implementing it.
The plan does not conflict with international laws and stems from Lebanon's sovereign stance on handling the refugee issue, which poses an imminent danger to the country.
Accordingly, Lebanon will continue applying its national laws to Syrian refugees, allowing for voluntary returns without forced repatriation, based on the Geneva Convention, which Lebanon is not obliged to enforce as it was never signed.
The caretaker government has adopted Lebanon's firm stance.
During private discussions with Bou Habib, Borrell reportedly showed more flexibility and understanding of Lebanon's unique challenges regarding the refugee issue, according to attendees.
In conclusion, Europe has voiced its position, and Lebanon has made its stance clear.
Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
EU
Lebanon
Positions
Goals
Refugee
Issue
Syrian
Next
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-02
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
2024-05-02
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Le Drian's Brief Beirut Visit Faces Challenges in Advancing Lebanon's Presidential Election
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
3
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
7
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:19
Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action
Lebanon News
04:19
Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More