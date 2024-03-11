Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that Kyiv has begun building "more than a thousand kilometers" of defensive fortifications on the front lines in Ukraine.



Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the French channel "BFM TV" and the newspaper Le Monde, "You should know that when we talk about fortifications, it is a continuous process. We are not talking about kilometers or hundreds of kilometers, but more than a thousand kilometers of construction. Thus, it is a very complex task," referring to "three defensive lines" built in eastern, southern, and northern Ukraine.



AFP