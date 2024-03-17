Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

World News
2024-03-17 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

At least a thousand anti-Kremlin Russian emigres queued for hours outside their embassy in Armenia on Sunday, waiting to cast ballots in a presidential election they admit they have little chance of influencing.

A more than one-kilometer-long queue snaked through the streets around the large embassy complex in central Yerevan, where voting was being held. 

All those who spoke to Reuters said they had come to register their opposition to Vladimir Putin and his policies.

"The president will be elected without us," said Kirill, a Russian living in Armenia who did not give his surname.

Armenia, which allows Russians to stay without a visa, became one of the most popular refuges for Russians opposed to the Kremlin as political repression and conscription ramped up after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Allies of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who died in an Arctic penal colony last month, had asked his supporters in Russia and abroad to come to the polls at midday on Sunday in a show of strength.

They recommended that supporters either spoil their ballots or vote for one of the three nominal opposition candidates permitted to run.

Many of those queuing to vote said that they hope to return to their homeland one day, even as Putin is set to receive another six-year term in office.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Presidential Elections

Opposition

Armenia

LBCI Next
Russia's presidential vote starts final day
Taliban Welcomes Extension of UN Mission Mandate in Afghanistan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:47

China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-03-14

Armenian PM calls for national debate on EU membership amid increasing distance from Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-03-14

Putin calls on Russians to show 'patriotism' through voting in presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Armenia no longer requires Russian border guards at airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

LBCI
World News
11:48

Gunmen kidnap at least 87 in Nigeria, report residents and police

LBCI
World News
11:24

UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran

LBCI
World News
11:18

EU council allocates five billion euros in aid to Ukraine's armed forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-17

Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More