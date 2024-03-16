Taliban Welcomes Extension of UN Mission Mandate in Afghanistan

Taliban authorities welcomed on Saturday the extension of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year, expressing hope that this would help revive relations with the international community.

The Security Council unanimously voted on Friday to extend this mandate until March 17, 2025, noting "the importance of the role that the United Nations will continue to play for (...) peace and stability in Afghanistan."

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RTA radio that "the country needs to communicate with the international community and UNAMA can enhance such connections."

AFP