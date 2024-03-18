EU council allocates five billion euros in aid to Ukraine's armed forces

2024-03-18 | 11:18
EU council allocates five billion euros in aid to Ukraine's armed forces
EU council allocates five billion euros in aid to Ukraine's armed forces

The European council on Monday agreed to increase its support to Ukrainian armed forces by 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion), through a dedicated assistance fund, it said in a statement.

"With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia's war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to", EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Reuters

