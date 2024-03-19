News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Armenian PM says he must return disputed areas to Azerbaijan or face war
World News
2024-03-19 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Armenian PM says he must return disputed areas to Azerbaijan or face war
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia may face a war with Azerbaijan if it does not compromise with Baku on returning some strategic Azerbaijani territories that Armenia has controlled since the early 1990s.
Pashinyan was speaking during a Monday meeting with residents of border areas in northern Armenia's Tavush region, close to a string of deserted Azerbaijani villages that Yerevan has controlled since the opening phases of the countries' three-decade-long conflict in early 1990.
TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying in a video of the meeting circulated by his government: "Now we can leave here, let's go and tell [Azerbaijan] that no, we are not going to do anything. This means that at the end of the week a war will begin."
Pashinyan has repeatedly signaled in recent weeks that he is willing to return the villages to Azerbaijan, which are important for Yerevan, as they control its main road northwards to the border with Georgia.
Azerbaijan has said that the return of its lands is a necessary precondition for a peace deal to end three decades of conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan retook in September.
The two sides have said they want to sign a formal peace treaty, but talks have become bogged down in issues including the demarcation of the countries' 1000km (620 miles) border, which is closed and heavily militarized.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to occupy lands that are internationally recognized as part of the other's territory.
Reuters
World News
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Prime Minister
Baku
Azerbaijan
War
Next
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-15
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking 'total war' with Armenia
World News
2024-02-15
Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking 'total war' with Armenia
0
World News
2024-02-28
German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia
World News
2024-02-28
German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
0
World News
2024-02-26
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
World News
2024-02-26
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
0
World News
05:26
Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May
World News
05:26
Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May
0
World News
04:47
North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers
World News
04:47
North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers
0
World News
04:04
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
World News
04:04
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
0
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
3
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
4
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
5
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More