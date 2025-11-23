EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

23-11-2025 | 07:36
EU&#39;s central role must be &#39;fully reflected&#39; in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen
EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

The "centrality" of the European Union's role must be "fully reflected" in a peace plan for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

"Any credible and sustainable peace plan should first and foremost stop the killing and end the war, while not sowing the seeds for a future conflict," she said in a statement.

"Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny," she added.

AFP

World News

European Union

Ukraine

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen

