The "centrality" of the European Union's role must be "fully reflected" in a peace plan for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.



"Any credible and sustainable peace plan should first and foremost stop the killing and end the war, while not sowing the seeds for a future conflict," she said in a statement.



"Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny," she added.



AFP



