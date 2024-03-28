Russia collects evidence linking perpetrators of concert hall attack to 'Ukrainian nationalists'

2024-03-28 | 11:16
Russia collects evidence linking perpetrators of concert hall attack to &#39;Ukrainian nationalists&#39;
Russia collects evidence linking perpetrators of concert hall attack to 'Ukrainian nationalists'

The Investigative Committee of Russia said it has uncovered evidence linking the perpetrators of the concert hall attack, which resulted in the death of over 140 people, to 'Ukrainian nationalists.'

The committee stated that the attackers received large sums of money and cryptocurrencies from Ukraine.

Ukraine vehemently denies any connection to one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in 20 years.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Investigation

Moscow Attack

Terrorism

