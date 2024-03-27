US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over

2024-03-27 | 13:23
US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over
US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over

The US State Department does not think hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, adding that Washington thinks there is an ability to continue to pursue hostages' release.

Miller, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said “we do” when asked if a limited military campaign in Rafah can take out remaining commanders of the Palestinian militant group.

Reuters

