US destroys four long-range UAS launched by Houthis: CENTCOM

World News
2024-03-28 | 01:14
LBCI
LBCI
US destroys four long-range UAS launched by Houthis: CENTCOM
US destroys four long-range UAS launched by Houthis: CENTCOM

In a recent post, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on the "X" platform that on March 27, between 2:00 and 2:20 am (Sanaa time), the United States destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by the Houthis in Yemen. 

"These UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships," it said.

The US Central Command confirmed that these weapons demonstrated an "imminent" threat to the region's merchant vessels and US Navy ships, adding that these actions are being fulfilled to protect "freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."
 

World News

United States

Central Command

CENTCOM

UAS

Houthis

Yemen

Red Sea

