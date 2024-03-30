Polish PM warns that Europe has entered a 'pre-war era'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of the threat posed by the conflict in Ukraine to Europe, saying that for the first time since the end of World War II, the continent has entered a 'pre-war era.'



In an interview on Friday with the media network Lena, which comprises the largest alliance of European newspapers, Tusk stated, ''War is no longer a thing of the past.''



He continued, ''It is a reality, and it has been for over two years. The most problematic thing now is that any scenario is possible. We haven't seen a situation like this since 1945.''



He added, "I know it sounds devastating, especially for young people, but we must get used to the fact that a new era has begun: a pre-war era. I am not exaggerating; the situation becomes clearer every day."



AFP