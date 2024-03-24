Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections

Voting opened in Senegal on Sunday in a delayed presidential election taking place against a turbulent political backdrop that has triggered violent anti-government protests and boosted support for the opposition.



At stake is the potential end of a regime that has pushed investor-friendly policies but failed to alleviate economic hardship in one of coup-prone West Africa's more stable democracies just as it is poised to become the continent's latest oil and gas producer.



There are 19 contenders vying to replace President Macky Sall, who is stepping down after a second term marred by unrest over the prosecution of firebrand opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and concerns that Sall wanted to extend his mandate past the constitutional limit.



The incumbent is not on the ballot for the first time in Senegal's history. His ruling coalition has picked former prime minister Amadou Ba, 62, as its candidate.



"I believe that I'm the candidate that offers political stability, serenity and the capacity to move Senegal forward rapidly," Ba told journalists as campaigning closed on Friday. "Senegal does not need a complete overhaul."



About 7.3 million people are registered to vote. In the capital, Dakar, voters were lined up hours before polls opened on time at 0800 GMT.

"I came early because I want change," said Sidy Lamine Badji, a 36-year-old driver who was first to vote at his polling station in the ocean-facing neighborhood of Ngor.



That's as a nationwide strike for better pay and working conditions entered its second week.



Reuters