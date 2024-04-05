News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05 | 12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Less than an hour of tense talks between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led to significant shifts in Israeli decisions.
Among the key changes is Netanyahu's agreement to allow aid into the Gaza Strip without a vote.
The Israeli War Cabinet also discussed the demand for Israeli delegation participation in upcoming Cairo negotiations, with the authorization to reach an immediate agreement.
However, the Cabinet deferred a decision on this matter despite insiders confirming Israel's likely acceptance before the arrival of US CIA director William Burns in Egypt in the upcoming hours.
Following Biden and Netanyahu's discussion, the Cabinet also explored strategies to address Iranian threats after the Damascus strike. During the talks, various Iranian response scenarios were deliberated by security agencies, including:
Attacks on Israeli targets abroad.
Targeting Israeli embassies and consulates, leading to the closure of 28 embassies.
Utilization of Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen for synchronized missile attacks targeting Israel.
Potential use of ballistic missiles, drones, or rocket shells.
Direct Iranian attack leading to a full-scale war, a scenario Israel dismisses while security agencies assert readiness for it.
These developments coincide with mounting pressure on Israel following the killing of seven World Food Program workers in Gaza, prompting Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to dismiss the Nahal Brigade commander and another senior officer while reprimanding the Southern Command leader and the 162nd Armored Division commander.
Amidst these rapid changes within 24 hours, the fundamental question remains: How will Israel respond to Biden's demand for an immediate ceasefire, issued during Thursday's call?
