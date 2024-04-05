Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05 | 12:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Less than an hour of tense talks between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led to significant shifts in Israeli decisions.

Among the key changes is Netanyahu's agreement to allow aid into the Gaza Strip without a vote.

The Israeli War Cabinet also discussed the demand for Israeli delegation participation in upcoming Cairo negotiations, with the authorization to reach an immediate agreement.

However, the Cabinet deferred a decision on this matter despite insiders confirming Israel's likely acceptance before the arrival of US CIA director William Burns in Egypt in the upcoming hours.

Following Biden and Netanyahu's discussion, the Cabinet also explored strategies to address Iranian threats after the Damascus strike. During the talks, various Iranian response scenarios were deliberated by security agencies, including:

Attacks on Israeli targets abroad.

Targeting Israeli embassies and consulates, leading to the closure of 28 embassies.

Utilization of Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen for synchronized missile attacks targeting Israel.

Potential use of ballistic missiles, drones, or rocket shells.

Direct Iranian attack leading to a full-scale war, a scenario Israel dismisses while security agencies assert readiness for it.

These developments coincide with mounting pressure on Israel following the killing of seven World Food Program workers in Gaza, prompting Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to dismiss the Nahal Brigade commander and another senior officer while reprimanding the Southern Command leader and the 162nd Armored Division commander.

Amidst these rapid changes within 24 hours, the fundamental question remains: How will Israel respond to Biden's demand for an immediate ceasefire, issued during Thursday's call?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Policy

Israeli

Decision

Biden

Netanyahu

US

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26

Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24

UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More