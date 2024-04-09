US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote

World News
2024-04-09 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote

Former US President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, added his voice on Monday to growing calls from prominent Republicans to pass billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine after some party members accused aid opponents of succumbing to Russian propaganda.

Democratic President Joe Biden's request for $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies passed the US Senate with 70 percent support but has been stalled for weeks in the House of Representatives as Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow a vote.

As lawmakers returned to Washington from a two-week break on Monday, Johnson gave no word of any plans for a vote on Biden's supplemental request.

Pompeo, a former House member, issued a public letter on Monday urging Johnson to bring up the bill in the House.

"We encourage you to lead with conviction and bring the aid package to a vote," Pompeo said in a letter written with John Walter, president of the Hudson Institute, where Pompeo is a fellow.

Johnson's office did not comment on the letter or recent assertions by the Republican chairpersons of two House national security committees that "Russian propaganda" is influencing party members.

Representative Michael McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Puck News last week: "Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it's infected a good chunk of my party's base."

North America's first total eclipse in seven years started off in Mexico on Monday.

And on Sunday, Representative Mike Turner, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" McCaul's contention was "absolutely true."

Turner said: "We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor."

For example, Turner said some members of Congress "incorrectly" say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO.

"To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle," Turner said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Republicans

Ukraine

Aid

Vote

Donald Trump

Mike Pompeo

Russia

Israel

Washington

LBCI Next
UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid
Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

US Senate nears final vote on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

US Senate approves legislation for aid packages to Israel and Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:22

Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project

LBCI
World News
01:16

UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid

LBCI
World News
00:15

Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-28

French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More