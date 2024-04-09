Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

World News
2024-04-09 | 00:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

Russia and China will continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism as part of their ever-strengthening relationship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Beijing on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.

Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow where at least 144 people died, but Russia, without providing evidence, has said it believes Ukraine was behind the attack.

"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions," Lavrov said.

Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and have firm their ties since.

Lavrov, in Beijing on an official visit, also thanked China for sending a group of observers to Russia's presidential election in March, which President Vladimir Putin won by a record post-Soviet landslide.

"Thanks to our leaders, Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction have reached an unprecedented level," Lavrov said.

"And with the re-election of Vladimir Putin, the continuity of their comprehensive strengthening has, of course, received additional guarantees."

Moscow had said that talks between Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart would cover "hot topics" such as the security of the Asia-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine.

Reuters reported last month that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in what could be the first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

Reuters

World News

Sergey Lavrov

Russia

China

Terrorism

Beijing

Wang Yi

Moscow

LBCI Next
US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Russia launches 'counter-terrorism operation' in Dagestan

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:22

Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project

LBCI
World News
01:16

UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid

LBCI
World News
00:31

US Republicans urge Ukraine aid vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-28

French Envoy's Unanticipated Visit to Lebanon Sparks Political Speculation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More