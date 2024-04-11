The Kremlin calls for 'restraint' in the Middle East

The Kremlin called on all countries in the Middle East on Thursday to exercise restraint and prevent the region from sliding into chaos.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has not received any requests to mediate between Israel and Iran, but he described the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a violation of all principles of international law.



Iran has vowed to retaliate for the airstrike that targeted its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1st, resulting in the killing of a senior Iranian commander and six other Iranian officers. This incident has escalated tensions in a region already plagued by the war in Gaza.



Reuters