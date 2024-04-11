German Foreign Minister calls for 'restraint' in a phone call with Iranian counterpart

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, during a phone call with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday, called for 'restraint' to avoid further regional escalation in the Middle East.



Her ministry stated via the X platform, "There is no interest for anyone in further regional escalation. All active parties in the region are now called upon to act responsibly and exercise restraint," against the backdrop of Tehran's threat to retaliate against the bombing of its consulate in Damascus and the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



AFP