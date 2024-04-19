Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint

2024-04-19 | 06:13
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint

The Kremlin said on Friday that it is studying information related to the alleged Israeli strike on Iran and is urging both sides to exercise restraint.

Reuters 

