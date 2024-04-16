Yellen: US will use sanctions to disrupt Iran's 'malign' activity

World News
2024-04-16 | 10:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yellen: US will use sanctions to disrupt Iran&#39;s &#39;malign&#39; activity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Yellen: US will use sanctions to disrupt Iran's 'malign' activity

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said Iran's attack on Israel last weekend and its financing of militant groups in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers.

Yellen began remarks prepared for a news conference by addressing what she called an unprecedented attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies, saying Treasury would use its sanctions authority and work with allies to "continue disrupting the Iranian regime’s malign and destabilizing activity."

The United States is using financial sanctions to isolate Iran and disrupt its ability to fund proxy groups and support Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

Treasury has targeted more than 500 individuals and entities connected to terrorism and terrorist financing by the Iranian regime and its proxies since the start of the Biden administration in January 2021, Yellen said.

That has included targeting Iran’s drone and missile programs and its financing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iraqi militia groups, she said.

"From this weekend’s attack to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Iran’s actions threaten the region’s stability and could cause economic spillovers," Yellen said, without giving details.

She spoke at a news conference during this week's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which bring top finance officials to Washington from around the world.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yellen

US

Sanctions

Disrupt

Iran

Activity

LBCI Next
Pentagon chief stresses Middle East stability during calls with counterparts
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

US issues new Iran-related sanctions for cyber, arms activity

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-05

Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:47

EU begins work on expanding sanctions on Iran, says official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
World News
11:30

Commander: EU's Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel

LBCI
World News
11:25

Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:59

Erdogan says Netanyahu's solely responsible for recent Middle East tensions

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

LBCI
World News
13:47

EU begins work on expanding sanctions on Iran, says official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More