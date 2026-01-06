African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Tuesday called for the “immediate revocation” of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the Somaliland region on Tuesday, a move condemned by Somalia, ten days after Israel formally recognized the self-declared republic as an independent and sovereign state.

In a statement posted on X following a ministerial meeting, the council said it “strongly and unequivocally condemns the unilateral recognition of the so-called ‘Republic of Somaliland’ by Israel.”

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Union

calls

Israel

revoke

recognition

Somaliland

LBCI Next
Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria
Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-28

Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability: Somali president

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Turkey condemns Israel 'interference' with Somaliland recognition

LBCI
World News
2025-12-26

Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as sovereign state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Israel confirms US-backed security talks held with Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More