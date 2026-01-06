African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Tuesday called for the “immediate revocation” of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the Somaliland region on Tuesday, a move condemned by Somalia, ten days after Israel formally recognized the self-declared republic as an independent and sovereign state.



In a statement posted on X following a ministerial meeting, the council said it “strongly and unequivocally condemns the unilateral recognition of the so-called ‘Republic of Somaliland’ by Israel.”



