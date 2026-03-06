The United States will respond to Iranian attacks on civilians throughout the Middle East, the leader of the ⁠U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, said on Friday.



Cooper said that Iran has attacked 12 different countries since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on the ⁠Islamic Republic last week, including firing seven attack drones at civilian, residential neighborhoods ⁠in Bahrain on Thursday night.



"This is unacceptable and will ⁠not go unanswered," Cooper said in a ⁠statement.





Reuters