Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the US House of Representatives' approval of a $60 billion aid package will send a strong message to the Kremlin that the United States will continue to stand with Kyiv.



In an interview on NBC, Zelenskyy urged Washington to expedite the approval of the bill in the Senate and proceed with the actual delivery of weapons, especially air defense systems and long-range weapons, which he described as priorities.



Reuters