Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin

World News
2024-04-21 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the US House of Representatives' approval of a $60 billion aid package will send a strong message to the Kremlin that the United States will continue to stand with Kyiv.

In an interview on NBC, Zelenskyy urged Washington to expedite the approval of the bill in the Senate and proceed with the actual delivery of weapons, especially air defense systems and long-range weapons, which he described as priorities.

Reuters

World News

United States

Military Aid

Ukraine

Message

Russia

Kremlin

US Senate

LBCI Next
US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:08

Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia

LBCI
World News
03:35

Russia repels anti-ship missile attack in Sevastopol

LBCI
World News
03:22

Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

LBCI
World News
01:51

Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More