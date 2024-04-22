Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China

2024-04-22 | 04:41
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China

The German Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that investigators arrested three German citizens in the western part of the country on Monday on suspicion of spying for China.

The statement added that the three, identified as Herwig F. Ina F., and Thomas R., "are strongly suspected of working for a Chinese intelligence agency" at some point before June 2022.

AFP

