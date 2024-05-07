China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'

2024-05-07 | 04:21
0min
China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'

China urged Israel on Tuesday to "stop attacking Rafah" after the Israeli army announced that it had taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China calls on Israel to respond to the demands of the international community, stop attacking Rafah, and do everything it can to avoid a more dangerous humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

China

Israel

Rafah

Attack

Lin Jian

Gaza

Egypt

Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
US official: Iran's capacity to move oil reliant on Malaysian providers
