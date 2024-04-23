Assistant to German MEP in European Parliament arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Prosecutors in Berlin announced on Tuesday the arrest of an assistant to a German MEP in the European Parliament on suspicion of spying for China.

Federal prosecutors stated that the individual, identified as Jian G., is accused of spying on Chinese dissidents in Germany and providing information about the European Parliament to Chinese intelligence.

The website of the European Parliament indicates that Jian Guo is one of the assistants to Maximilian Krah, a prominent member of the far-right "Alternative for Germany" party and a candidate in the upcoming European elections in June.

AFP