News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
World News
2024-05-07 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
Russian President Vladimir Putin took the constitutional oath on Tuesday at the Kremlin for a fifth presidential term of six years with absolute authority after suppressing and dispersing the opposition.
Putin said, "I swear (...) to protect human rights, citizens, and their freedoms, to respect the constitution, protect it, sovereignty, and independence," affirming that leading Russia is a "sacred duty," as reported by a correspondent from Agence France-Presse who attended the ceremony.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
President
Term
Oath
Next
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
World News
2024-03-31
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
0
World News
2024-04-25
Ukrainian President Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russia during Meeting with British Finance Minister
World News
2024-04-25
Ukrainian President Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russia during Meeting with British Finance Minister
0
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
0
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Egyptian President el-Sisi sworn in for third term
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Egyptian President el-Sisi sworn in for third term
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
0
World News
08:22
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria
World News
08:22
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria
0
World News
04:36
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
World News
04:36
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
0
World News
04:21
China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'
World News
04:21
China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
4
Lebanon News
10:02
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:02
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:56
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
Middle East News
00:56
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More