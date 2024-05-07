Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

World News
2024-05-07 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the constitutional oath on Tuesday at the Kremlin for a fifth presidential term of six years with absolute authority after suppressing and dispersing the opposition.

Putin said, "I swear (...) to protect human rights, citizens, and their freedoms, to respect the constitution, protect it, sovereignty, and independence," affirming that leading Russia is a "sacred duty," as reported by a correspondent from Agence France-Presse who attended the ceremony.

AFP

World News

Vladimir Putin

Russia

President

Term

Oath

LBCI Next
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Ukrainian President Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russia during Meeting with British Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
2024-04-04

French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-02

Egyptian President el-Sisi sworn in for third term

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
World News
08:22

US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria

LBCI
World News
04:36

Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'

LBCI
World News
04:21

China urges Israel to 'stop attacking Rafah'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-05

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00

UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More