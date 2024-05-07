Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the constitutional oath on Tuesday at the Kremlin for a fifth presidential term of six years with absolute authority after suppressing and dispersing the opposition.



Putin said, "I swear (...) to protect human rights, citizens, and their freedoms, to respect the constitution, protect it, sovereignty, and independence," affirming that leading Russia is a "sacred duty," as reported by a correspondent from Agence France-Presse who attended the ceremony.



AFP