US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden

2024-04-10 | 00:13
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden

The US military said on Tuesday it destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden, launched by the Houthis and likely targeting the USS Yorktown.

US Central Command said on an X platform that no injuries or damage to US ships, coalition vessels, or merchant ships were reported in the incident.

World News

United States

Houthis

Ballistic Missile

Gulf Of Aden

Ships

Biden: Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza 'wrong'
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
