Guterres condemns 'serious escalation' by Iran, calls for 'maximum restraint'

2024-04-14 | 01:09
Guterres condemns 'serious escalation' by Iran, calls for 'maximum restraint'
Guterres condemns 'serious escalation' by Iran, calls for 'maximum restraint'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the "serious escalation" represented by the Iranian attack on Israel, calling for an "immediate cessation of these hostilities."

The Secretary-General said in a statement, "I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," adding, "I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."

AFP
 

Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack
