Guterres condemns 'serious escalation' by Iran, calls for 'maximum restraint'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the "serious escalation" represented by the Iranian attack on Israel, calling for an "immediate cessation of these hostilities."



The Secretary-General said in a statement, "I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," adding, "I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."



AFP