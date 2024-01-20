Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions

Iran has "successfully" launched a new research satellite, according to official media reports, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop its aerospace activities, despite Western sanctions.

State television stated that the satellite, named "Zhriya," was successfully launched on Saturday by a Qased-100 missile, conducted by the Revolutionary Guards.

The satellite was placed in orbit at 750 kilometers, marking "Iran's first successful attempt to place a satellite in orbits higher than 500 kilometers," according to the IRNA agency.

AFP