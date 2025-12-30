Zelensky announces summit with allies in France on January 6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he would hold a meeting with leaders of Kyiv's allies next week in France, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict intensified.



The summit will be preceded by a meeting of security advisors from the allied countries, Zelensky said on X, adding: "We are planning it for January 3 in Ukraine."



"Shortly after that, discussions will take place at the leaders' level -- the meetings are necessary. We are planning it for January 6 in France," Zelensky said.



AFP