Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests

World News
2024-05-01 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests

Clashes erupted Wednesday during pro-Palestinian protests at the University of California, Los Angeles, according to images broadcast by American television stations, while universities across the United States seek to contain similar protests.

Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for the city mayor, said on the X platform that the Los Angeles Police Department "immediately responded to the university president's request for support on campus."

AFP

World News

University Of California

Los Angeles

Clashes

Pro-Palestinian

Protests

Gaza

War

Israel

Hamas

United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:10

United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9

LBCI
World News
02:00

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University

LBCI
World News
01:15

Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa

LBCI
World News
01:05

Ecuador's president declares state of emergency in five provinces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Sheikh Kabalan: Our resistance's role is a national duty for all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
00:54

Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More