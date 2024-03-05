News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
World News
2024-03-05 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5 percent on Tuesday, promising steps to transform the country's development model and defuse risks fuelled by bankrupt property developers and indebted cities.
Delivering his maiden work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, Li also flagged higher defense spending while hardening the rhetoric on Taiwan.
In setting a growth target similar to last year, which will be harder to reach as a post-COVID recovery is losing steam, Beijing signals it is prioritizing growth over any reforms even as Li pledged bold new policies, analysts said.
"It's more difficult to achieve 5% this year than last year because the base number has become higher, indicating that the top leaders are committed to supporting economic growth," said Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities
"We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios," Li said in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.
"We must push ahead with transforming the growth model, making structural adjustments, improving quality, and enhancing performance."
There was no timeline or concrete details for the structural changes China intended to implement; however, Li also emphasized stability as "the basis for everything we do."
Li acknowledged that reaching the target "will not be easy," so adding a "proactive" fiscal stance and "prudent" monetary policy was needed. The target considers "the need to boost employment and incomes and prevent and defuse risks," Li said.
The International Monetary Fund projects China's 2024 growth at 4.6 percent, declining towards 3.5 percent in 2028.
"Policymakers seem happy with the current trajectory," said Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal And General Investment Management.
"That's disappointing for those that hoped for a bigger push... There's rhetorical support for local government debt and the property sector, but the key is how this is applied in practice."
China plans to run a budget deficit of 3 percent of economic output, down from a revised 3.8 percent last year. Crucially, it plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.
Reuters
World News
China
Li Qiang
Economy
Growth
Model
International Monetary Fund
Next
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
0
World News
02:32
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
World News
02:32
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
0
World News
15:43
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
World News
15:43
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
0
World News
2024-03-04
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
World News
2024-03-04
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
0
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
0
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
0
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More