China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy

World News
2024-03-05 | 02:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to &#39;transform&#39; economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5 percent on Tuesday, promising steps to transform the country's development model and defuse risks fuelled by bankrupt property developers and indebted cities.

Delivering his maiden work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, Li also flagged higher defense spending while hardening the rhetoric on Taiwan.

In setting a growth target similar to last year, which will be harder to reach as a post-COVID recovery is losing steam, Beijing signals it is prioritizing growth over any reforms even as Li pledged bold new policies, analysts said.

"It's more difficult to achieve 5% this year than last year because the base number has become higher, indicating that the top leaders are committed to supporting economic growth," said Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities

"We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios," Li said in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.

"We must push ahead with transforming the growth model, making structural adjustments, improving quality, and enhancing performance."

There was no timeline or concrete details for the structural changes China intended to implement; however, Li also emphasized stability as "the basis for everything we do."

Li acknowledged that reaching the target "will not be easy," so adding a "proactive" fiscal stance and "prudent" monetary policy was needed. The target considers "the need to boost employment and incomes and prevent and defuse risks," Li said.

The International Monetary Fund projects China's 2024 growth at 4.6 percent, declining towards 3.5 percent in 2028.

"Policymakers seem happy with the current trajectory," said Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal And General Investment Management.

"That's disappointing for those that hoped for a bigger push... There's rhetorical support for local government debt and the property sector, but the key is how this is applied in practice."

China plans to run a budget deficit of 3 percent of economic output, down from a revised 3.8 percent last year. Crucially, it plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.

Reuters

World News

China

Li Qiang

Economy

Growth

Model

International Monetary Fund

LBCI Next
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

LBCI
World News
02:32

Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
15:43

EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

LBCI
World News
06:19

Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'

LBCI
World News
05:58

Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More