US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria

World News
2024-05-07 | 08:22
High views
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria
US repatriates 11 citizens from Syria

The United States repatriated 11 US citizens, including 5 minors, in the largest single repatriation of US citizens from northeast Syria to date, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on X on Tuesday, adding that the US also facilitated the repatriation of citizens from Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Citizens

Syria

State Department

Matthew Miller

Canada

Finland

Netherlands

