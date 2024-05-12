UN speaks of gunfire from 'heavy weapons' in Al-Fashir, Sudan

A senior United Nations official expressed her concern early Sunday regarding reports of the use of 'heavy weapons' in the ongoing fighting in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir.



Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, stated that civilians were injured and taken to Al-Fashir Hospital, while "other civilians found themselves trapped amidst intense fighting as they attempted to flee" the city located in the Darfur region.



She added in a statement on her 'X' account that ''the use of heavy weapons and attacks in densely populated areas in central Al-Fashir and its surroundings are resulting in 'many casualties,' calling on 'all parties' to avoid fighting in the city.''



AFP