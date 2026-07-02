Zelensky asks US for licence to make Patriot missiles after strikes on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United States on Thursday for licences to manufacture Patriot air defence missiles, after a large-scale Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least 13 people.



"Air defence supplies for Ukraine are an absolute and critical priority... We also very much count on a decision by the United States regarding licences for Patriots and other forms of cooperation," Zelensky said in a post on Facebook.



AFP



