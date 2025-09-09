News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-09-2025 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Organizers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Monday that one of their boats was hit by a suspected UAV off the coast of Tunisia, but authorities there said "no drones" had been detected.
The flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, arrived in Tunisia over the weekend and was anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said when it reported the incident.
"The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats... was struck by what is suspected to be a drone," the organizers said on social media, adding no one was hurt.
They shared security camera footage from the boat in which a humming sound can be heard, before a flash of light illuminates the frame.
The vessel was in Tunisian waters when a fire broke out on board and was quickly extinguished, according to an AFP journalist who arrived shortly after the flames had been doused.
However, the cause of the blaze remained in dispute, with Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli stating that "no drones have been detected."
"According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board," he told AFP, adding the investigation was ongoing.
Reports of a drone are "completely unfounded," the national guard said in a statement on its official Facebook page, suggesting that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Aid
Flotilla
Tunisia
Israel
Next
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Israeli rescuers says residential building hit by drone
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Israeli rescuers says residential building hit by drone
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-31
Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-31
Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:54
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:54
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-28
Orban says Trump 'ate' EU chief 'for breakfast' in trade talks
World News
2025-07-28
Orban says Trump 'ate' EU chief 'for breakfast' in trade talks
0
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Yemen appoints Salem Saleh Bin Braik as prime minister
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Yemen appoints Salem Saleh Bin Braik as prime minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Lebanese army denies claims of cover-up in UNIFIL soldier’s death
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Lebanese army denies claims of cover-up in UNIFIL soldier’s death
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:32
Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region
Lebanon News
12:32
Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region
3
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Car targeted in Zarout area between Barja and Jiyeh
Lebanon News
03:02
Car targeted in Zarout area between Barja and Jiyeh
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos
7
Lebanon News
08:06
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
08:06
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
8
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More