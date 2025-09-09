Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-09-2025 | 03:25
High views
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

Organizers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Monday that one of their boats was hit by a suspected UAV off the coast of Tunisia, but authorities there said "no drones" had been detected.

The flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, arrived in Tunisia over the weekend and was anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said when it reported the incident.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats... was struck by what is suspected to be a drone," the organizers said on social media, adding no one was hurt.

They shared security camera footage from the boat in which a humming sound can be heard, before a flash of light illuminates the frame.

The vessel was in Tunisian waters when a fire broke out on board and was quickly extinguished, according to an AFP journalist who arrived shortly after the flames had been doused.

However, the cause of the blaze remained in dispute, with Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli stating that "no drones have been detected."

"According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board," he told AFP, adding the investigation was ongoing.

Reports of a drone are "completely unfounded," the national guard said in a statement on its official Facebook page, suggesting that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Aid

Flotilla

Tunisia

Israel

Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
