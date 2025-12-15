News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
Lebanon News
15-12-2025 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
Lebanon and the European Union on Monday resumed meetings of their partnership council for the first time in eight years, as Lebanese officials sought to reassure European counterparts of the government's commitment to restoring state authority, implementing reforms, and advancing economic cooperation.
The meeting was held in Brussels with the participation of Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.
Rajji said Lebanon had entered a "decisive phase" in restoring state authority in 2025, pointing to what he described as a landmark government decision adopted on August 5 to restrict the possession of weapons exclusively to the state and its legitimate security institutions.
He said the decision marked a turning point by returning the authority over war and peace to Lebanon's constitutional institutions, ending the presence of all non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah and Palestinian factions, and extending state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory. Rajji said the move was in line with the Taif Agreement and U.N. Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701.
The foreign minister said the Lebanese Army was implementing the decision in response to the will of the overwhelming majority of Lebanese who reject the concept of a "state within a state," beginning south of the Litani River. He added that the first phase of implementation is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with full implementation across the country by the end of 2026.
Rajji thanked the European Union for its technical support in managing Lebanon's border with Syria and expressed Beirut's desire to deepen that cooperation. He also stressed the importance of launching forward-looking discussions on the security situation in South Lebanon after 2026, in light of the U.N. Security Council's decision on the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force, UNIFIL. He welcomed EU consideration of a greater role within the bloc's standard security and defense policy.
On economic cooperation, Rajji said Lebanon is seeking to increase EU imports of Lebanese agricultural and industrial products. He reiterated the government's commitment to a reform agenda and to reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing both as essential to stabilizing the country's economy and restoring growth.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
EU
Partnership
FM
Youssef Rajji
Next
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
UNICEF: Children in Lebanon still face deadly threats one year after ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:05
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
Lebanon News
04:05
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
0
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
0
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Lebanese Army arrests 38 Syrians in border security raids in Bekaa
Lebanon News
13:19
Lebanese Army arrests 38 Syrians in border security raids in Bekaa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
2
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
3
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
5
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
8
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More