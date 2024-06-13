Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence

2024-06-13 | 15:35
Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence
Biden pledges not to commute son's sentence

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not commute any sentence imposed on his son Hunter or pardon him for his gun crimes conviction.

"No," Biden replied when reporters at a G7 summit press conference with Ukraine's president asked if he would commute a sentence.

"I will not pardon him," he added, saying he was "proud of his son."

AFP

