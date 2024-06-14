G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays

2024-06-14 | 07:42
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays

G7 leaders called out China for "dangerous" incursions in the South China Sea, amid fears of escalation in the contested Asia Pacific region, according to a draft summit statement seen by AFP Friday.

"We continue opposing China's dangerous use of coastguard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries' high seas freedom of navigation," it said.

World News

G7

Summit

Leaders

China

South China Sea

Conflict

