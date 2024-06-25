International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office

World News
2024-06-25 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office

A collaborative investigation by AFP and international media outlets published Tuesday points to Israeli tank fire likely being the cause of blasts that damaged the global news agency's Gaza bureau on November 2.

The Israeli military has indicated "the building was not targeted in any way", and in June said the incident that occurred less than a month into the Gaza war was under review.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Investigation

AFP

Office

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Revenge attack in South Sudan following cattle raid leaves 17 dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11

Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22

Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19

Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Zelenskyy dismisses senior Ukrainian Army Commander

LBCI
World News
01:40

Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones

LBCI
World News
01:14

WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

LBCI
World News
00:52

Revenge attack in South Sudan following cattle raid leaves 17 dead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

Saudi Arabia to sell 0.64% Aramco stake as kingdom pushes to diversify its economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More