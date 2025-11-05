Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

World News
05-11-2025 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

The Trump administration is considering a Saudi Arabian request to buy as many as 48 F-35 fighter jets, a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that has cleared a key Pentagon hurdle ahead of a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A sale would mark a significant policy shift, potentially altering the military balance in the Middle East and testing Washington's definition of maintaining Israel's "qualitative military edge."

Saudi Arabia made a direct appeal earlier this year to U.S. President Donald Trump and has long been interested in Lockheed Martin's fighter, one of the people and a U.S. official said. The Pentagon is now weighing a potential sale of 48 of the advanced aircraft, the U.S. official and the person familiar with the talks told Reuters. The size of the request and its status have not been previously reported.

The U.S. official and a second U.S. official, who acknowledged the weapons deal was moving through the system, said no final decision has been made and several more steps are needed before the ultimate nod, including further approvals at the Cabinet level, sign-off from Trump and notification of Congress.

The Pentagon's policy department worked on the potential transaction for months, and the case has now progressed to the secretary level within the Defense Department, according to one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon, White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said military sales are government-to-government transactions and the matter is best addressed by Washington.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Trump Administration

Saudi Arabia

F-35 Fighter Jets

Pentagon

Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI Next
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-20

Saudi Arabia to support Yemeni government with around $368 million: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-08

Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
09:38

Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

LBCI
World News
08:03

Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake

LBCI
World News
07:25

US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry

LBCI
World News
09:38

Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

LBCI
World News
13:53

White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More