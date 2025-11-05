News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
World News
05-11-2025 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
The Trump administration is considering a Saudi Arabian request to buy as many as 48 F-35 fighter jets, a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that has cleared a key Pentagon hurdle ahead of a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two sources familiar with the matter said.
A sale would mark a significant policy shift, potentially altering the military balance in the Middle East and testing Washington's definition of maintaining Israel's "qualitative military edge."
Saudi Arabia made a direct appeal earlier this year to U.S. President Donald Trump and has long been interested in Lockheed Martin's fighter, one of the people and a U.S. official said. The Pentagon is now weighing a potential sale of 48 of the advanced aircraft, the U.S. official and the person familiar with the talks told Reuters. The size of the request and its status have not been previously reported.
The U.S. official and a second U.S. official, who acknowledged the weapons deal was moving through the system, said no final decision has been made and several more steps are needed before the ultimate nod, including further approvals at the Cabinet level, sign-off from Trump and notification of Congress.
The Pentagon's policy department worked on the potential transaction for months, and the case has now progressed to the secretary level within the Defense Department, according to one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Pentagon, White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said military sales are government-to-government transactions and the matter is best addressed by Washington.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Trump Administration
Saudi Arabia
F-35 Fighter Jets
Pentagon
Mohammed bin Salman
Next
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-10
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
World News
2025-10-10
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
0
World News
2025-09-22
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
World News
2025-09-22
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
0
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Saudi Arabia to support Yemeni government with around $368 million: Source tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Saudi Arabia to support Yemeni government with around $368 million: Source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound
Middle East News
2025-10-08
Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
0
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
0
World News
08:03
Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake
World News
08:03
Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake
0
World News
07:25
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
World News
07:25
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
0
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
World News
09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
5
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
10:33
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
8
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
13:53
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More