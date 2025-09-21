News
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
21-09-2025 | 07:41
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there has been progress in negotiations with Syria, though he cautioned that a final agreement remains distant.
Speaking during a government session, Netanyahu also highlighted Israel’s military successes against Hezbollah, saying they “provided an opportunity that was previously unimaginable — the possibility of peace with our northern neighbors.”
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Syria
Lebanon
Hezbollah
