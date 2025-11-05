News
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
World News
05-11-2025 | 00:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
The U.S. government shutdown entered its 36th day on Wednesday, surpassing a record set during President Donald Trump's first term in 2019 to become the longest in American history.
Public services have been brought to a halt since federal funding lapsed on October 1, and with Congress adjourned after rejecting the latest attempt at a solution, hopes were dashed that the crisis could be resolved before reaching the milestone.
AFP
World News
United States
Government
Shutdown
Donald Trump
