Lebanese Ambassador to the Vatican presents credentials to Pope Leo

Lebanon's ambassador to the Vatican, Fadi Assaf, presented his credentials to Pope Leo on Monday, three weeks after arriving in Rome.



The past three weeks have been marked by active Lebanese engagement with the Holy See, including President Joseph Aoun’s visit to attend the canonization of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan, followed by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi’s participation in the same ceremony.



Several meetings were also held at the Vatican, culminating in the visit of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and ongoing preparations for the Pope’s anticipated trip to Lebanon later this month.



During the audience with the Pontiff, Assaf and Pope Leo shared a warm and personal exchange, which included the traditional presentation of gifts. The ambassador expressed Lebanon’s deep devotion to the Virgin Mary and conveyed his respect and gratitude to His Holiness on behalf of the Lebanese people.