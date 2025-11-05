IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report

World News
05-11-2025 | 01:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IAEA says Iran must &#39;seriously improve&#39; nuclear cooperation: Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report

Iran must "seriously improve" cooperation with the United Nations inspectors to avoid heightening tensions with the West, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.

Grossi told the FT that while the IAEA has carried out about a dozen inspections in Iran since hostilities with Israel in June, it had not been given access to nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which were bombed by the United States.

Grossi said in October that movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that it did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei subsequently said that Grossi was "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme and should not express "unfounded opinions" on it.

Iranian officials have blamed the IAEA for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Grossi told the FT that while the agency was trying to approach the "bumpy" relations with Iran with understanding, the country still needed to comply.

"You cannot say, 'I remain within the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaty’, and then not comply with obligations," Grossi said.

"You cannot expect the IAEA to say, 'OK, since there was a war, you are in a different category' . . . Otherwise, what I will have to do is report that I have lost all visibility of this material," he said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United Nations

International Atomic Energy Agency

Rafael Grossi

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:17

Attack on key city in Sudan's Kordofan region kills 40: UN

LBCI
World News
02:09

Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties

LBCI
World News
01:57

Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

LBCI
World News
00:57

US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call

LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

Qatari Diar to enter $29.7 billion deal for real estate project in Egypt — Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More