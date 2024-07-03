UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe

2024-07-03 | 11:18
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday called for vigilance in the face of far-right political gains in Europe, citing narratives that dehumanize migrants and asylum seekers.

"We need to be very vigilant because especially history tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other, is a harbinger for what's to come," Volker Turk told reporters at a press conference in Geneva. "It's an alarm bell we need to ring."

Far-right parties made gains in the European Parliament last month and France is holding a run-off election this weekend where opponents of its far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally are seeking to block them from power.

Reuters
 

