Turkey calls on Iran and US to halt attacks

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 05:41
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Turkey calls on Iran and US to halt attacks
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Turkey calls on Iran and US to halt attacks

Turkey on Thursday called on the United States and Iran to halt their new round of attacks, saying it risked an "escalation" in the Middle East war.

"The reciprocal attacks that began two days ago raise fears of an escalation," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a press conference during a visit to Sofia. "We recommend that the parties halt their mutual attacks and resume negotiations."

AFP

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