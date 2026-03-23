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Berri expresses confidence in Aoun after Baabda meeting
Lebanon News
23-03-2026 | 05:21
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Berri expresses confidence in Aoun after Baabda meeting
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said Lebanon can feel reassured under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, as he departed the presidential palace in Baabda.
“With His Excellency the President, we can be at ease,” Berri said, signaling confidence in the current leadership amid ongoing challenges facing the country.
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Nabih Berri
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