News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mesh Ana
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
No sign of concern from NATO allies over Biden: White House says
World News
2024-07-08 | 14:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
No sign of concern from NATO allies over Biden: White House says
NATO allies meeting for a summit in Washington this week have not shown concern about US President Joe Biden's leadership despite a disastrous election debate performance, the White House said Monday.
"The question presupposes the notion that they need to be reassured of American leadership and President Biden's commitment, and I don't believe that's the case. We're not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
AFP
World News
US
NATO
Washington
Joe Biden
Election
White House
Next
South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO: Reuters
Boeing tells AFP 'reached an agreement' with DoJ over 737 MAX crashes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-27
NATO chief expects US to stay 'strong ally' whoever wins election
World News
2024-06-27
NATO chief expects US to stay 'strong ally' whoever wins election
0
World News
2024-06-26
Biden believes Rutte to be 'excellent' NATO chief: The White House reports
World News
2024-06-26
Biden believes Rutte to be 'excellent' NATO chief: The White House reports
0
World News
2024-06-09
White House declines to say whether Biden to meet Netanyahu in Washington
World News
2024-06-09
White House declines to say whether Biden to meet Netanyahu in Washington
0
World News
2024-04-17
White House: Washington intends to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum
World News
2024-04-17
White House: Washington intends to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:30
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections
World News
15:30
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections
0
World News
15:25
US State Dept condemns 'savage' attack on Kyiv children's hospital
World News
15:25
US State Dept condemns 'savage' attack on Kyiv children's hospital
0
World News
15:21
US President Biden not being treated for Parkinson's: White House affirms
World News
15:21
US President Biden not being treated for Parkinson's: White House affirms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
0
World News
2024-04-10
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
World News
2024-04-10
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
6
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More