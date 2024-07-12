Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics

The Seine has been clean enough to swim for most of the past 12 days, Paris city hall said Friday, just weeks ahead of the Olympic Games.



The quality of the water met the required standard for "11 days or 10 days" of the past 12, city hall official Pierre Rabadan told RFI. Weather permitting, the river will be the star of the opening ceremony of the Games on July 26 and will then host the triathlon and the swimming marathon.



AFP