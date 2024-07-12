Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics

World News
2024-07-12 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics

The Seine has been clean enough to swim for most of the past 12 days, Paris city hall said Friday, just weeks ahead of the Olympic Games.

The quality of the water met the required standard for "11 days or 10 days" of the past 12, city hall official Pierre Rabadan told RFI. Weather permitting, the river will be the star of the opening ceremony of the Games on July 26 and will then host the triathlon and the swimming marathon.

AFP

World News

Seine

Paris

France

Olympic Games

Swimming

Water

LBCI Next
Philippines rejects 'use of force' to undermine its South China Sea interests
France says four migrants drowned trying to cross Channel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

LBCI
World News
2024-06-28

River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics

LBCI
Sports News
2024-05-11

French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Paris Olympic Games

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin dismisses reports of assassination plot against German arms maker

LBCI
World News
06:00

Ukraine wants ICC to prosecute Kyiv hospital attack

LBCI
World News
05:56

Britain unveils first red postbox bearing King Charles' emblem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project

LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Macron: France's nuclear weapons should be part of European defense debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More